Steve Price - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Steve Price

Weekends, 5PM, 6:30PM & 11PM

Email Steve
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Facebook
"When CBS News 8 gave me a chance to plant roots in San Diego, I had no idea that I'd grow this much!" Steve Price joined the CBS News 8 team in November 1997, but the Emmy award winning reporter took the long road to get here.

After graduating from the University of Southern California with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Business, Steve landed a job at KMIR-TV in Palm Springs.

"When you work in a small market like Palm Springs, California, you get a chance to do everything. My main job was anchoring the morning news and reporting during the day, but when others took vacations, I'd be thrown into other positions. I just hope all tapes of me filling in for the weathercaster have been erased!"

From there, Steve moved across the country to the CBS station in Charleston, South Carolina, where he anchored the weekend news and covered the police beat during the week.

Three years later, Steve packed his bags again and took an investigative reporter job in Richmond, Virginia.

"Working as an investigative reporter, you get a chance to help people and expose companies that are ripping people off. I covered several stories in Richmond that I'm really proud of...stories that changed state laws...and led to arrests."

Steve also conducted an investigation into the way MCI's computers timed collect calls. The story led to a nationwide 44 million-dollar refund. But after 3 winters and two blizzards, Steve knew it was time to head home to Southern California.

Since joining CBS News 8, Steve has covered everything from the October 2003 wildfires and the scandals at City Hall - to the Padres World Series run in 1998.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the newsroom, Steve enjoys playing golf and softball, volunteering at his daughter's elementary school, and hanging out with his wife and their three kids.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.