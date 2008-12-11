Team "Girlfriends Never Forget" Walks To Find A Cure Updated: 10-08-08 at 6:15PM Thursday, December 11, 2008 1:19 AM EST Updated: 10-08-08 at 6:15PM

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and several days ago, the Susan G. Komen For the Cure donated more than $1 million to the Moores UCSD Cancer Center here in San Diego. The money was raised in part by thousands of walkers, two of which you're about to meet in this month's Buddies for Life.



Just minutes into their walk, a familiar sight appears.



"I ould see the hawk on my walks after my friend passed away,and it just happened to show up now," walker Wendy Morihiro said.



Wendy sees the hawk as inspiration to continue her mission. Early every Saturday and Sunday morning, Wendy, along with 12 other women, walk and climb the hills around Bay Park, logging 11 to 15 miles a day.



"I's all about breast cancer, 3-Day 60-mile walk, I'm team captain of Girlfriends Never Forget," she said.



And Wendy is living proof girlfriends never forget. Kim Rogers was Wendy's best friend. Eight years ago, Kim died of breast cancer. She was 39. After her death, Wendy searched for the meaning of it all and realized that she could do something about it - she could raise awareness about breast cancer, and raise money by walking.



"Everyone deserves a lifetime. A lot of people don't have that, and that's why we walk," Wendy said. "We walk for those who have passed before us. They give us strength to put one foot in front of the other and make that difference. It's critical."



The team keeps walking, passing a vacant house on Lloyd Street. Not missing a stride, Wendy blows a kiss in the direction of a house where Kim used to live.



Jane is a 10-year breast cancer survivor, and one of five survivors on the team, and she's walking because she can.



"All of a sudden I realized I wasn't getting any younger each year and this is my celebration to me that I can do it," she said.



After several hours, the women logged their miles for the day, but they'll be back next week.



"The journey continues until a cure is found, and until that cure is found we have to walk because we can't walk away," Jane said.



This is the 8th of the month - time to call your buddy and remind her to do her self breast exam, and don't forget to do yours.