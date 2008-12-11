3-Day/Day 3: Walkers Cross The Finish Line

More than 4,000 people who participated in this year's Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk were able to get some much needed rest the night of Sunday, November 11, 2007.

The end of our 60 mile journey is here. It began three days ago on a drizzly, overcast day in Del Mar and ended in a blaze of pink.

This year, I walked with CBS 8's own 8's Buddies for Life team of walkers.

"I have an aunt that had who had breast cancer and she's a survivor...and also so friends and doing it for my children," said Michelle Messmer, a Buddies for Life Team walker.

Along the way, there was a sprained ankle wrapped in ACE bandages, blistered feet and pulled tendons that could have prevented many from finishing the journey. But nothing could stop these people.

"What keeps me going is seeing the elderly women walking. Eighty-two years old wearing a sign, 'I'm 82 how old are you?'" noted Carrie Kowalski, a Buddies for Life Team walker.

We were all motivated by the cheers and support along the route, seeing old friends, all the stories of determination and hope.

"We're all walking cause a friend of ours was diagnosed a year ago with breast cancer," explained Aura, who walked for a friend. "And when she was lying in bed after chemotherapy, her sister said to her, 'you can lie in bed and feel sorry for yourself or you can choose shoes and get out and do something.'"

We all know this isn't the end the journey. There are many more miles to walk, and we'll keep walking until there's a cure for breast cancer.

Also, there is good news for San Diego. This year's 3-Day was the largest in the United States in terms of participation and money raised.

Forty-six hundred people walked and $12.3 million was raised. That's a million more dollars than last year.

The News 8 Buddies for Life team raised more than $82,000.

