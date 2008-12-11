3-Day/Day 2: Every Brave Walker Has A Story - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

3-Day/Day 2: Every Brave Walker Has A Story

Updated: 11-12-07 at 2:59PM

By Barbara-Lee Edwards -- The sun came out early over the pink tent city. What a great day for a walk.

There are some sore muscles and blisters. One walked had a big blister, but she walked anyway.

These people are ready for the next 20 miles in the San Diego Breast Cancer 3-Day.

As we left tent city and all along Mission Bay, we were cheered. Even the seals showed their support. It reminds us just how important this cause is, raising money to find a cure for breast cancer.

"We're here today to support all the women and all the daughters I the world to cure breast cancer," said Aura, who is walking in support of a friend.

"My sister is a 10 years survivor, and she's here. She could only walk four miles yesterday," said another walker.

Everyone has a story...

"My wife, Rani, she died of breast cancer about 18 months ago. So her memory...we walk here, walking not for her...obviously we remember her. It's really for the future generation," explained Susheel Dharia whose wife died of breast cancer. "It's what we can do today is what will save lives of our children and their children. If you look around people just walking here, it's amazing spirit."

And Susheel has amazing spirit. His Rancho Bernardo home burned down during the Witch Creek fire October 22, 2007.

"This is like what I realize what's more important..is right here," Susheel noted.

