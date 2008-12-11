The Finish

We did it! Three days, 60 miles and enough chocolates, twizzlers and Motrin to make your head spin. And we loved every minute of it. This year's journey was graced with stunning weather, wonderful volunteers and an incredible sense of community that makes San Diego seem like one big family.



It was a day to savor too. The final leg of the three day is just over 14 miles and by the time we make it to lunch we have just over four miles to go. There's something about knowing the end is so close that makes a lot of the walkers want to slow down a little and make the most of the magic that has carried us through this often trying route. The expression "it's all down hill from here" is technically true but we know that everything else is uplifting - including the grand finale we know as the closing ceremonies.



I usually hold it together over these three days, spending most of my time laughing and focussing on the positive. It's what works for me. But today, with only a few miles to, I came across a group of beautiful young women from Francis Parker standing on a corner as we made our way out of Balboa Park. They were singing. And they were singing for us. It was so beautiful and moving and within seconds every walker was taking off their sunglasses, wiping tears from their sweaty, sunscreened face and letting go the emotions many of us had kept bottled up... until now. I was so moved that I took a pink piece of paper from their chorus teacher that had the words to their beautiful song on it. I think it really sums up what a lot of us feel, need to hear or would like to tell those around us when they're in need of that extra bit of strength and encouragement...

"How could anyone ver tell you

You were anything less than beautiful?

How could anyone ever tell

You were less than whole?

How could anyone fail to notice

That your loving is a miracle?

How deeply you're connected to my soul."

Well done Three Day walkers! You have risen to the occasion in every way possible - and we thank you! Til next year.....