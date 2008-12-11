Thousands To Walk This Weekend In Breast Cancer 3-Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thousands To Walk This Weekend In Breast Cancer 3-Day

Updated: 11-20-08 at 6:10PM
Tomorrow is the big day, the start of the Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk. I'll be walking 60 miles this weekend with about 4,600 others to help find a cure. I met up with team members and volunteers today at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

It's good to see everybody raring to go one day before the start of the Breast Cancer 3-Day Walk. This is the culmination of months of training for teams like Girlfriends Never Forget. The captain of the team is Wendy Morihiro. Like me, she's been walking in the 3-Day for 5 years.

"My friend Kim Rogers died 8 years ago, and she was diagnosed young and died at the age of 39, left a 14-year-old son," Wendy said.

More than 500 volunteer crew members checked in today to get their t-shirts, radios and safety credentials.

Some 4,600 participants will walk 20 miles each day. On Friday, we start at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and end up at Crown Point on Mission Bay. Saturday, we go for a 20-mile loop around Mission Bay, ending up back at Crown Point again. Then on Sunday, the final leg goes from Mission Bay to closing ceremonies outside Petco Park.

San Diego, and 13 other cities, hope to raise more than $80 million to benefit breast cancer research.

"Sp the money goes to research. The money goes to the grants. The Susan G. Komen organization is the best," Wendy said.

But what's really special about the 3-Day is the sense of community, friendship and purpose.

"The bond is really amazing with this group. It's an amazing group of women. I'm really proud to know every single one of you," Wendy said.

I'll be reporting live for the next three days from the 3-Day walking route starting Friday morning on News 8 at 6 a.m. It's going to be a lot of fun, and everybody who walks gets a t-shirt at the finish line.

