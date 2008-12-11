“Day Two - Sun’s Up” Updated: November 22nd, 2008 Thursday, December 11, 2008 1:34 PM EST Updated: November 22nd, 2008

Okay - so here goes the second 20 miles. It's day two and I'm having a quick bowl of oatmeal before pouring some coffee into a travel mug and heading to Crowne Point Park. There's a very relaxed feeling to the second day of this journey. It's not the official start, it's not the official finish - it's kind of like Wednesday to a workweek. You just want to get through this day as best you can and try to enjoy it for what it is - a beautiful day to walk around scenic San Diego with a great group of people for a wonderful cause. As for the aches and pains - if you have any, you just try not to focus on them.



I'm feeling pretty good today. I do have a toe that felt a little tender on the end as I went to sleep last night and I'm considering wrapping a band aid around it before leaving today. Other than that, I feel pretty good. I will make sure to take some extra sunscreen with me today. I had a little yesterday and only reapplied once. This morning my cheeks are feeling a little warm. And today there will be a lot more focus on stretching. If your asking your body to do you a major favor by getting you through these 60 miles - you need to give it a little TLC in return. Stretching, hydrating and, oh yeah, today I'm going to allow myself a Motrin somewhere past the halfway point. But for this morning, I'm just going to take some Glucosamine - yes, it's official, I'm become my mother! - and hope for the best. Let's do this thing!