Life Without Plastic Grocery Bags

A San Diego City Council committee voted to move forward with a proposal to ban plastic grocery bags. The proposed law will now go to the incoming city attorney for a legal analysis before it can go before the full city council. News 8 takes a look at what life would be like for San Diegans without plastic bags.

People use an estimated 19 billion bags each year - that's more than 500 per person. If they're banned, there are a lot of behaviors people would have to change.

Packing that sack lunch to work could be a little different. Many of us use those left over grocery bags to take food into the office, but without them, we'd have to resort to either gift-shopping bags or Igloos.

And what about the not-so-glamorous chore of picking up after your pooch at the park or the beach? Many dog owners typically use plastic bags to pick that up, but if they're banned, Ziploc, freezer or garbage bags might have to pull double duty.

A day at the beach can also leave you with wet clothes, and that's when a plastic bag typically comes in handy, so you can transport them from the sand to the laundry room. But if you go without, that means you could have a soggy mess in the back seat of your car or your favorite tote.

A lot of us also use those leftover plastic bags to use as our trash bag liners.

With a plastic bag ban in place, we'd have to for over 25 cents for each paper bag we used at checkout, which could really add up to your already hefty grocery bill.

And while carrying one, two, or even three of these re-usable cloth bags may seem like a little bit of a hassle, they could save you a lot of cash, and the environment as well.

Most of the dog owners we talked to in Ocean Beach say they are opposed to a ban on plastic bags, but a number of other areas in California already have a ban in place. San Francisco, Oakland, Malibu, Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach are just a few.

The American Chemistry Council, a lobbying group representing plastics manufacturers, says promoting bag recycling is a better option than an all-out ban, and has urged San Diego officials to include plastic bags in the city's curbside recycling program.

