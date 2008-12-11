New Glasses Make Computers Easy On The Eyes

They are sleek and sexy, and oh-so-stylish. They're galled Gunnars, made by Del Mar-based Gunnar Optiks, and if you spend hours in front of a computer screen, they're not only going to make you look great, but your eyes will say thank you.

"It pre-focuses the light, so your eyes don't have to do that focusing and work so hard, and that really decreases the eye strain," Gunnar Optiks co-founder Joe Croff said.

The glasses, which also come in prescription form, have specially colored and coated lenses to help with sensitivity.

"We've designed this tint because your eyes can absorb the spectrum of light more readily," Croff explained.

And then there's the face-hugging feature designed to combat what's known as "computer vision syndrome".

"By having a geometry that's really tightly wrapped to your face, it keeps the air currents from drying out your eyes and actually increases the humidity. It creates a micro-climate for your eyes," Croff said.

North County-based optometrist Dr. Jeffrey Anshel says more people than you think have CVS.

"There are about 175 million people in the workplace using computers, and about 80 percent of those people notice problems," Anshel said.

Doctor Anshel says his patients can't stop gabbing about the Gunnars.

"When [patients] first put them on they really notice there's a major difference in the clarity of the image of the screen they're looking at. So we call it the 'wow factor'... they can work longer and be more productive," he said.

The Gunnars range from $99 to $189. They can be found at Optical Warehouse locations throughout San Diego.

