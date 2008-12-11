New High-Tech Safety Products For Kids

Childhood accidents are the leading cause of death for children between one and 14. But there are amazing new products that marry technology with safety to protect our children. From a high-tech car seat to a crib monitor that alerts you if a baby stops breathing.

"Great fabulous items for keeping track of your children and really how technology is helping save children's lives," said Alison Rhodes.

Rhodes is known as the Safety Mom. She tours the country sharing the latest advancements in child safety technology with parents.

"I'm really trying to get mom's smart about safety," noted Rhodes.

She brought that message and some new products to My Kids Clubhouse in Poway, where safety conscious parents bring their children to play.

The Baby Sensor Infant Movement Monitor takes monitoring to the next level.

"What this does, this pad goes under the crib mattress, this goes to the side, if the baby is completely motionless for more than 20 seconds and alarm will go off," said Rhodes.

Michelle Lyons, the mother of two young girls wanted to know more.

"How sensitive is this? Does it pick-up breathing? It does pick-up breathing," asked Lyons.

Rhodes has a personal interest in this product.

"Unfortunately in 1997, my first child died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome," said Rhodes.

She's been an advocate for child safety ever since.

"The biggest concern for us right now is when we go to Sea World or the zoo or something..so many people out hard to find your child," Lyons explained.

The Safety Mom has the answer.

"This is the Zoom Back GPS Tracking System...what's great about Zoom Back it goes across state lines," said Lyons.

A small electronic device tells parents instantly where their son or daughter is.

Alysia Buck is sold.

"You can't be everywhere now-a-days, so something like that is an incredible tool..just gotta do it these days," noted Buck.

The Baby Alert Car Seat Alarm is a must for busy parents.

"This part goes under the car seat this gets attached. This little key bob attaches to your keys, if you walk 15 feet away from your car seat and baby's still in it...an alarm will go off," said Lyons.

The small alarm could have big results, by saving a child's life.

Another new product is the Cord Blood Registry Kit, which Rhodes says is an insurance policy for the future.