Winning Skater Also Champion Of The Environment

He's known in the skateboard world for being able to pull off the unexpected. Bob Burnquist is not afraid of taking risks. Now the pro skateboarder is ramping up his green work right in his Vista home.

The Brazil native is still amazed over the life skateboarding has afforded him. But for the last 10 years, he's found ways to express his gratitude.

"The idea behind the lifestyle is to try to lighten the footprint," he said.

And that's exactly what the X-Games champion is doing on what he calls his "futuristic farm". The main attraction: his permanent mega-ramp. It's the only one of its kind in the country, and was built using renewable materials.

He also has a large organic farm, and is even in talks with Chipotle about supplying local restaurants with fresh produce. Burnquist even puts his farm animals to work.

"We grab the goats and we kind of herd them around and herd the horse around and just kind of clean up that way," he said.

But Burnquist's home is also environmentally friendly.

"The process of turning your house green is first to conserve as much energy as you can and the first thing I did was to turn the water heating into solar heating," he said.

Burnquist says he doesn't just do it for his two young daughters, but for the fans that look up to him.

"I know I reach to younger minds and young kids and if they see that I'm messing with organic or touching the soil and getting into it, then all of a sudden it becomes cool in a sense," he said.

Burnquist is planning to equip his house with more solar panels; they will be the main source of energy for his home. Any extra energy he has he will send to SDG&E to put on its grid.

