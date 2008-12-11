Great Whites: Ferocious Hunter Or Misunderstood? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Great Whites: Ferocious Hunter Or Misunderstood?


Sharks are on the minds of many beachgoers after this week's deadly attack in Mexico and the great white attack in Solana Beach. Experts have determined that the shark that killed 66-year-old David Martin last Friday was a great white.

That type of shark is responsible for two or three fatal attacks every year. However, many experts believe fears surrounding them are exaggerated.
