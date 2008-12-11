Thousands Take Part In Creek To Bay Clean Up

Rancho Penasquitos Canyon Preserve -- San Diego is a lot cleaner, thanks to thousands of hard-working volunteers. They took part in the 6th Annual Creek To Bay Clean Up on Saturday, April 26, 2008.

Earth 8 was also there, and News 8's Natasha Stenbock emceed the big event.

Volunteers picked up trash at over 60 sites throughout the county from Oceanside to San Ysidro and Ocean Beach to El Cajon.

Organizers say about 160,000 pounds of debris was picked up during the clean up.