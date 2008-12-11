Easy Sloppy Joes

Indulge in a childhood favorite with these easy-to-make sloppy Joes, using a prepared sauce as a shortcut. You can also substitute ground turkey for the beef.

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

2 cups prepared pasta sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

4 burger buns, toasted

Instructions:

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and red pepper and sauté until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute more, stirring occasionally. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking it up with a fork, until no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Add the pasta sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes more. Spoon the mixture onto the toasted hamburger buns.