Butternut Squash Salad

Most butternut squash lovers have had this popular autumn vegetable served the usual ways, baked or in a soup. But have you ever thought of trying a squash salad?

Ingredients:

4 cups (1-inch) cubes peeled and seeded butternut squash

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

6 to 8 cups arugula

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 pound sliced prosciutto

1/4 pound ricotta salata, shaved with a vegetable peeler into shards

1/2 cup toasted chopped walnuts



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Toss squash with 3 tablespoons of the oil, salt and pepper and transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, tossing occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 30 to 40 minutes; set aside to let cool to room temperature.

Toss arugula in a large bowl with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, then arrange on plates. Top with squash and prosciutto and garnish with ricotta salata and walnuts. Serve immediately.

