Butternut Squash Salad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Butternut Squash Salad

Posted: Updated:
Most butternut squash lovers have had this popular autumn vegetable served the usual ways, baked or in a soup. But have you ever thought of trying a squash salad?

Ingredients:

4 cups (1-inch) cubes peeled and seeded butternut squash
5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
6 to 8 cups arugula
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/3 pound sliced prosciutto
1/4 pound ricotta salata, shaved with a vegetable peeler into shards
1/2 cup toasted chopped walnuts


Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Toss squash with 3 tablespoons of the oil, salt and pepper and transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, tossing occasionally, until golden brown and tender, 30 to 40 minutes; set aside to let cool to room temperature.

Toss arugula in a large bowl with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper, then arrange on plates. Top with squash and prosciutto and garnish with ricotta salata and walnuts. Serve immediately.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.