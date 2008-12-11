The Dish With Anita: Garlic Chili Eggs

I got the idea for this recipe when I had a couple of leftover boiled eggs from some soup my husband made. I decided just to eat them as a snack, but I wanted to add more flavor than just the same old salt and pepper.

I was looking around in the fridge and I spotted a small jar of garlic chili paste. I know most people think of garlic chili paste as being very hot, but it's not - it has this wonderful salty vinegary taste that offsets the heat of the red chili flakes. So I tried a half-teaspoon on half of an egg and I just loved it!

I thought to myself as I began devouring the second egg (that by this time was slathered in the chili sauce) this would be great nestled on a bed of shredded lettuce alongside a dish of mixed fried rice, or chili eggs paired with a Chinese chicken salad. Better yet, serve it with some stir fried beef and vegetables on top of a bowl of steaming hot ramen noodle soup. The possibilities are endless!

Ingredients:

10 hard boiled eggs, peeled

2 tbsp canola oil

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

3 cloves garlic, smashed to a paste

5-6 Roma tomatoes, diced small

1 tsp sea salt

1 jar garlic chili paste (Sambala recommended)*

2 tsps fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp shrimp or miso paste

Bay leaf

1/4 tsp fresh grated ginger

Chopped flat leaf parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the oil and put sliced green onions, garlic, tomatoes and sea salt in the pan on low heat and cover until they become tender. Mash lightly with a fork but leave some chunks visible. Add the garlic chili paste, fish sauce (or soy sauce), brown sugar, shrimp paste and bay leaf; increase heat to medium high and let mixture come to a low boil. Cook for 7 minutes, taste and add more seasoning if needed. Add the eggs. Reduce heat to low and cook for 10 to 12 minutes until the mixture has thickened. Garnish with parsley and serve warm or at room temperature. If you have any leftovers store them in a glass container (a jelly jar would do in a pinch). The eggs will keep for 1 to 2 days.

Food Tips:

* For less intense heat use 1/2 jar of sauce.

