2008 Backpack Flash Drive

Through your generous donations, the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation received more than 1200 back packs and flash drives. San Diego's children living in crisis will now have the school supplies they need to succeed academically in our high tech world. A special thanks to our friends at Office Depot. CAPF is distributing the supplies to the Polinsky Center and school and its other agencies. To find out more or to make a donation, please visit: www.capfsd.org. Thank You for Giving Your Heart to Kids!