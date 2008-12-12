CrimeFighters Manhunt: Justin Baker

Parole agents are looking for a fugitive they say could be armed and dangerous.

Police say Justin Baker, 34, is a white supremacist who has a criminal history that includes weapons charges, burglary and drug offenses. He's currently wanted for violating the terms of his parole.

Police say Baker is known to carry weapons, and that's why he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call police. Do not approach him.

His last known address is in the 1600 block of Danny Lane in El Cajon.

