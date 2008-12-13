The Breast Cancer 3-Day: More than 4000 walkers raised 11.2 MILLION DOLLARS! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Breast Cancer 3-Day: More than 4000 walkers raised 11.2 MILLION DOLLARS!

Updated: 11-23-08 at 6:30PM

More than 4000 walkers raised 11.2 MILLION DOLLARS! (Largest 3 Day in the Nation).
Thank You San Diego for Your Support!

On behalf of all of us at CBS 8, thank you for participating in the Breast Cancer 3 Day and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Through your efforts, together we raised a combined total of 12.6 Million Dollars for breast cancer research, education, treatment and support. Please join CBS 8 and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.


In our continued fight against breast cancer in 2009:
The San Diego Breast Cancer 3 Day: November 20 - 22, 2009

Why We Walk - Each step you take on the Breast Cancer 3-Day brings us closer to ending the disease forever. Eighty-five percent of the net proceeds of this event go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Every advancement in breast cancer research, treatment, education and prevention in the last 25 years has been touched by a Komen for the Cure grant. The remaining fifteen percent of net funds goes to the National Philanthropic Trust Breast Cancer Fund, which provides ongoing support to breast cancer initiatives, so that strides made today can continue to propel us toward our goal.

The Breast Cancer 3 Day...Everyone Deserves a Lifetime

  • Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-05 02:02:06 GMT

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

  • Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-19 02:09:52 GMT

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

  • At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     

