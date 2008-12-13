Susan G, Komen Race For the Cure: 1.4 Million Dollars Raised!

On behalf of all of us at CBS 8, thank you for participating in the San Diego Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Through your efforts, together we raised 1.4 million dollars for breast cancer research, education, treatment and support. Money raised will fund those efforts here in San Diego County. Thank You San Diego for Your Support!



For more information on Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or to make a donation, please visit www.sdkomen.org.



Believe in the Cure





