Susan G, Komen Race For the Cure: 1.4 Million Dollars Raised! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Susan G, Komen Race For the Cure: 1.4 Million Dollars Raised!

Posted: Updated:

On behalf of all of us at CBS 8, thank you for participating in the San Diego Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. Through your efforts, together we raised 1.4 million dollars for breast cancer research, education, treatment and support. Money raised will fund those efforts here in San Diego County. Thank You San Diego for Your Support!

For more information on Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or to make a donation, please visit www.sdkomen.org.

Believe in the Cure


  • Adopt 8More>>

  • Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Adopt 8 Success Story: James thriving in his forever home

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-03-05 02:02:06 GMT

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

    Some people looking to adopt, choose to become foster parents first in the hope that one of their foster children might end up needing a permanent home. 

     

  • Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Adopt 8: Finding forever homes through the 'Heart Gallery'

    Sunday, February 18 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-02-19 02:09:52 GMT

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

    A collection of photographs designed to touch your heart, the "Heart Gallery" is traveling to local libraries, to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families. 

     

  • At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    At 16, Michelle holding out hope she'll find a home

    Sunday, January 21 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     

    Time is running out for a local 16-year-old girl who's hoping to find a forever family before she turns 18. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.