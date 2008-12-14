Local Breast Cancer Survivor Appears On Oprah

A local breast cancer survivor is sharing her story with Oprah and the nation. The show focuses on breast cancer, with an interview with Christina Applegate. The actress recently decided to have both breasts removed as a result of the disease. A San Diego woman also made that same difficult choice.

Eleven years ago, Darlene Scott made the bold decision to have both breasts removed because of a strong family history of the disease.

She was flown to Chicago to read a letter she wrote to Applegate. She says it's all part of her mission to bring more awareness to the disease, and a new perspective on what beauty really is.

"The reason I was touched by her story is because I have the same story. Eleven years ago I also had a bi-lateral mastectomy," Scott said.

The Ramona resident calls it the hardest decision of her life - opting for a double mastectomy.

"My mother passed away from breast cancer in her 50s, and my aunt prior to her, and all my life I've just been running from cancer. I've had a couple of benign cysts removed, and this one I found when I was breast feeding my three-month-old son," she said.

The then-37-year-old mother of three found a lump in her left breast, and due to her family history, says she didn't want to run from cancer, but face it and beat it head on.

"If you hear the word cancer your whole entire life changes, and of course you immediately think death," she said.

After hearing Christina Applegate's same battle with breast cancer, she was inspired by her honesty, and wrote to the actress. Producers flew her out for a taping so she could share her letter, and her story.

"I wanted to thank Christina for sharing her beauty and her wisdom in helping women to know that life is so much bigger than what they perceive as beauty just in your breasts. It's in your heart and your soul"," Scott said.

Scott is now happy, healthy and says she is now looking forward to taking part in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure walk coming up in November.