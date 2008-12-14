CDC Issues New Recommendations For Flu Shots

The flu season has begun, and soon the bug will be going around San Diego. But this year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for flu shots. The medical experts now recommend all school-age children six to 18 years old get vaccinated.

Doctor Kenneth Morris with North County Health Services in San Marcos is about to get real busy.

"Basically every child we see in our practice, we're going to have to tell them, even though you're up to date, you're going to need a flu shot," he said.

This after the American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made new recommendations for flu shots. Before, flu shots were advised for all children six months to six years old. So why the change?

"Children are reservoirs for the flu virus as well as other viruses, so by knocking the flu in that age group you're going to help groups more at risk," Dr. Morris explained.

Those at-risk groups include the elderly and people who have chronic illnesses.

In central San Diego at La Maestra Community Health Centers, Dr. Mumtaz al-Mansour is seeing patients with upper respiratory infections or the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat and coughs. Over-the counter cold medicines can help with symptoms, but talk to your doctor before giving children any over-the-counter medicines.

In the East County at Neighborhood Healthcare in El Cajon, Dr. Katherine Francis...is treating patients with pharyngitis, an inflammation of the pharynx that can include tonsillitis and laryngitis. The primary symptom is a painful sore throat.

In the South County at the Imperial Beach Health Center, Dr. Eric Leute is treating patients with strep throat. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, swollen lymph nodes and fever. Antibiotics are usually prescribed to treat this condition.