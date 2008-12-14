More County Residents Test Positive For West Nile - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More County Residents Test Positive For West Nile

Posted: Updated:
Four more San Diego County residents have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The most recent cases involve a 35-year-old Oceanside woman, a 45-year-old La Mesa man, a 45-year-old North Park man and a 63-year-old man from Bay Park. Health officials say all four are improving.

The total number of West Nile viruses in the county now stands at 22.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.