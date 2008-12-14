Booster Immunizations Needed For Full Protection

Two new cases of whooping cough have been reported in Chula Vista. One is a seven-year-old who had been immunized. The other is a younger sibling who had not. Many parents are concerned right now because there have been 41 cases of whooping cough in San Diego this year.

The primary symptom of whooping cough is a wheezing, hacking cough.

"Whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the upper respiratory tract," said Family Physician Doctor James Cevallos at the San Ysidro Health Center.

Before immunizations, Doctor Cevallos says whooping cough was very serious.

"If a child is fully immunized the danger is very low," continued Doctor Cevallos.

But some parents are concerned after county health officials confirmed a case of whooping cough in a nine-year-old student at Fletcher Hills Elementary who had been immunized.

Some people came down with a disease even after being immunized.

"It typically occurs for two reasons, the child is not fully immunized or they're an adolescent or adult who hasn't received a booster," Doctor Cevallos noted.

At La Maestra Community Health Centers in City Heights, Doctor Mumtaz Al-Mansour is seeing patients with hay fever and nasal allergies.

Symptoms include watery eyes, sneezing, headache and itchy throat. Antihistamines can relieve symptoms. But consult your doctor before taking any over-the counter-medicines.

In the East County at the Sycuan Medical Center, Doctor Teresa Mogielnicki is seeing patients with

viral gastroenteritis or stomach flu.

Symptoms include, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Treatment includes preventing dehydration. Doctors recommend drinking liquids with electrolytes.

And in the North County at the Indian Health Council in Valley Center, Doctor Daniel Calac is seeing patients with upper respiratory infections or the common cold. Symptoms include a nasal congestion, sneezing, sore throat and coughing. Doctors recommend bed rest.

Over-the counter medicines can relieve symptoms, but first, check with your health care provider.