Memory Walk This Saturday

It's estimated that 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's, and that 10 million baby boomers will be diagnosed with the fatal memory-draining disease. For families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer's, the road can be brutal, but there are ways to get a lift.\r

Tim Soto feels like things are looking up these days, even though at just 55, he's been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease, but it wasn't always like this.\r

"You know, before, when I first started getting dementia, it was like I couldn't think heads or tails or anything. I was lost," he said.\r

Tim lost his job in Texas, and his family could tell something was wrong, that something had changed him. Tim's daughter Nicole realized dad needed help, even though he was living more than 1,000 miles away.\r

"So I'd fly out there and take him to the doctor. I'd do a lot of stuff over the phone, get up at 6 and start making calls," daughter Nicole Payne said.\r

But the distance made it difficult, so dad moved in with Nicole, her husband and her children. Like many caregivers, it wore Nicole out. She turned to the Alzheimer's Association for information and for support, and found a fountain of knowledge and sympathy.\r

"It's so important when you hear other people talk and you think, 'thank God I'm not the only one that thinks like that' or maybe you're feeling guilty about feeling mad over something," she said.\r

