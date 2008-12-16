2008 Holiday Gift Drive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2008 Holiday Gift Drive

Posted: Updated: 12-12-08
Together we collected more 12,000 Toys and Gifts!

Thank you San Diego for joining CBS 8, the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego and WalMart for Giving Your Heart to Kids this holiday season. Through your generous donations, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands infants, children and teens living in crisis in San Diego County. Your gifts will be distributed by CAPF to its various agencies countywide.

A special thanks to our kind friends who so generously gave their hearts to San Diego's kids:

WalMart
BOMA- San Diego Building Owners and Managers Association
Fish & Richardson
California Bank & Trust
Jack in the Box
BIA - Building Industries of America
San Diego Medical Services
Jake's Motorcars
Carmel Moun

For distribution information, or to make a donation, please contact: www.capfsd.org

~Thank you for giving your heart to kids~

tain Preschool
University of Phoenix
Westcore

