2008 Holiday Gift Drive

Thank you San Diego for joining CBS 8, the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego and WalMart for Giving Your Heart to Kids this holiday season. Through your generous donations, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands infants, children and teens living in crisis in San Diego County. Your gifts will be distributed by CAPF to its various agencies countywide.WalMartBOMA- San Diego Building Owners and Managers AssociationFish & RichardsonCalifornia Bank & TrustJack in the BoxBIA - Building Industries of AmericaSan Diego Medical ServicesJake's MotorcarsCarmel Moun

For distribution information, or to make a donation, please contact: www.capfsd.org

~Thank you for giving your heart to kids~

tain PreschoolUniversity of PhoenixWestcore