8'S GIVE YOUR HEART TO KIDS HOPE RIDE 2008

Nearly 200 riders....rode more than 100 miles...and raised more than $130,000 for San Diego's kids!

Thank you San Diego, for joining 8's Give Your Heart to Kids Hope Ride Benefiting Camp Hope.

Through your effort and support, together we raised more than $133,000 for Camp Hope programs and rebuilding efforts.

The Witch Fire of 2007 destroyed structures and all of Camp Hope's supplies. Located at Lake Sutherland, Camp Hope is designed especially for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse. The lake, surrounding mountains and blue skies provide just the right setting for freedom and growth. For more information, please contact www.camphopeSanDiego.org.

It was the perfect day for a ride on the back of a bike through San Diego's hill country. About a hundred people did just that, showing up for News 8's Give Your Heart To Kids Hope Ride.

The benefits go to the kids at Camp Hope, which is a retreat for victims of domestic violence and abuse. Last year, $60,000 was raised. This year they doubled that figure.