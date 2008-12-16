8'S GIVE YOUR HEART TO KIDS HOPE RIDE 2008 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

8'S GIVE YOUR HEART TO KIDS HOPE RIDE 2008

Nearly 200 riders....rode more than 100 miles...and raised more than $130,000 for San Diego's kids!

Thank you San Diego, for joining 8's Give Your Heart to Kids Hope Ride Benefiting Camp Hope.
Through your effort and support, together we raised more than $133,000 for Camp Hope programs and rebuilding efforts.

The Witch Fire of 2007 destroyed structures and all of Camp Hope's supplies. Located at Lake Sutherland, Camp Hope is designed especially for survivors of domestic violence and child abuse. The lake, surrounding mountains and blue skies provide just the right setting for freedom and growth. For more information, please contact www.camphopeSanDiego.org.

Special Thank You to Our Community Friends Who
Made this Ride Possible:
100.7 Jack FM
Gatorz precision built eyewear
Harley Davidson or El Cajon
Taylor Guitars
Schott Jacobs
O'Riordan & Associates
Kleinfelder
Reno Contracting
San Diego Chargers
Rancho Santa Fe Insurance
Villa Sotheby's International Realty
Seagrove Parking
Rotisserie Affair Catering
S. Steve Wheeler, DDS
Bob Fillion
Lockton
US Bank
Peet's
Coffee Bean

BIKERS RAISE FUNDS FOR CAMP HOPE
It was the perfect day for a ride on the back of a bike through San Diego's hill country. About a hundred people did just that, showing up for News 8's Give Your Heart To Kids Hope Ride.

The benefits go to the kids at Camp Hope, which is a retreat for victims of domestic violence and abuse. Last year, $60,000 was raised. This year they doubled that figure.

In consideration of Camp HOPE, CBS 8 News KFMB-TV and Stan Miller permitting me to participate in the Give Your Heart to Kids HOPE Ride, I hereby and for my heirs WAIVE AND RELEASE ANY AND ALL RIGHTS AND CLAIMS OF ANY NATURE, FOUNDED IN WHOLE OR IN PART UPON ANY TYPE OF NEGLIGENCE OR FAULT, that I may have against Camp HOPE, CBS 8 News KFMB-TV, Stan Miller and the San Dieguito Union High School District, which includes all directors, officers, employees and agents arising out of or resulting from any and all injuries or damages of any nature, including death, which I may suffer while taking part in the event or any activities connected with this event. I understand this means that I agree not to sue any or all of the named parties in connection with this event. I understand that riding a motorcycle can be dangerous and may include risk of serious injury and/or death. ALL RIDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE PROOF OF INSURANCE, VALID MOTORCYCLE LICENSE AND WEAR A HELMET.

