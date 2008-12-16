2007 Give Your Heart To Kids Holiday Gift Drive

Thank you San Diego for joining CBS 8, the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego and Sports Authority for Giving Your Heart to Kids this holiday season.

Through your generous donations, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands infants, children and teens living in crisis in San Diego County. Your gifts will be distributed by CAPF to its various agencies countywide. A special thanks to our kind friends who so generously gave their hearts to San Diego's kids:

Sports Authority

BOMA- San Diego Building Owners and Managers Association

Fish & Richardson

Fido & Co.

BIA - Building Industries of America

Nintendo of America

La Paloma Star Chapter #96

University of Phoenix

FasTracKids

Miramar Kitchen & Bath

United States Coast Guard

Helen Woodward Animal Shelter

CEA Dental

Jack in the Box

Olson Homes

Carmel Mountain Preschool

Einstein's Bagels

Starbucks

The toys and gifts will be distributed by the

Child Abuse Prevention Foundation

to its agencies. For more information, please visit: www.capfsd