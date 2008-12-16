Chance of thunderstorms expected to develop Wednesday for San Diego

Weather Update: July 4, 2017 (10:33 p.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.



"We're not looking for a big soaker,'' NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said. "But starting Wednesday afternoon there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms developing in the mountains, increasing over the weekend. The best chances for rain will be this Saturday and Sunday.''



Taeger said skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night for fireworks.



"We do no expect full cloud cover, but there could be some,'' he said.



The forecaster said today's temperatures will range from 71 to 76 degrees along the coast, 79 to 84 degrees inland, 82 to 87 degrees in the valleys and 91 to 96 degrees in the foothills.



Highs in the desert are expected to top out at about 111 degrees.

@SDLifeguards remind people to pack out what you packed in. Please help keep our beaches clean and beautiful. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/t2lyWHAABS — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) July 4, 2017

Seasonable weather will continue thru the 4th of July with night and morning low clouds and areas of fog in coastal and some valley areas. pic.twitter.com/Eb6PlPszic — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 1, 2017

Excellent reminder from NOAA. Please use caution in hot temps. Hydrate, use sunscreen & don't leave kids or pets in your car! pic.twitter.com/KiyZBlMywQ — SDFD (@SDFD) June 18, 2017

