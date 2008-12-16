Chance of thunderstorms expected Wednesday for San Diego

Weather Update: July 5, 2017 (6:45 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.



"We're not looking for a big soaker,'' NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said. "But starting Wednesday afternoon there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms developing in the mountains, increasing over the weekend. The best chances for rain will be this Saturday and Sunday.''



The forecaster said today's temperatures will range from 72 to 77 degrees along the coast, 80 to 85 degrees inland, 83 to 88 degrees in the valleys and 92 to 97 degrees in the foothills.



Highs in the desert are expected to top out at about 110 degrees.

Today is the first of several days of potential #monsoon activity. It will be hot today and will only get hotter through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Q4Bq8RTuVk — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 5, 2017

Excellent reminder from NOAA. Please use caution in hot temps. Hydrate, use sunscreen & don't leave kids or pets in your car! pic.twitter.com/KiyZBlMywQ — SDFD (@SDFD) June 18, 2017

