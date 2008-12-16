Record breaking heat expected across San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Warnings

excessive heat
San Diego County Deserts, CA

CAZ048-060>062-065-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.EH.W.0002.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-Coachella Valley-
San Diego County Deserts-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Victorville,
Hesperia, Apple Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella,
Borrego Springs, Banning, and Desert Hot Springs
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* High Temperatures...Inland Empire: 105 to 110 degrees, locally
as high as 115. High deserts: 105 to 110 degrees. Low deserts:
110 to 120 degrees.

* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...
and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

$$

Advisories

heat
San Diego County Valleys, CA

CAZ050-554-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.HT.Y.0003.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Diego County Valleys-Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, Poway, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange,
Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* High Temperatures...95 to 105 degrees, highest in interior
locations such as Ramona, Escondido, El Cajon, and Alpine in San
Diego County and Yorba Linda and Fullerton in Orange County.


* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

$$

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, CA

CAZ055>058-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.HT.Y.0003.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Bernardino County Mountains-Riverside County Mountains-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead,
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian, and Pine Valley
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* High Temperatures...95 to 100 degrees.

* Locations...Mountains below 5500 ft.

* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

$$

Record breaking heat expected across San Diego County

Video Report By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

Weather Update: July 7, 2017 (6:55 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.
   
A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the deserts is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Friday and extend until 9 p.m. Saturday. A less severe heat advisory for the mountains and valleys will run concurrently.
   
On Thursday, sizzling temperatures were recorded in several inland communities across the region, including El Cajon, where the afternoon high of 94 degrees topped the former record of 93, set in 2014; and Ramona, where the maximum reading of 100 exceeded the prior July 6 milestone of 98, logged in 1976.
   
High temperatures today are expected to be 82 degrees in San Diego; 84 degrees in Oceanside; 89 degrees on Mount Laguna; 90 degrees on Palomar Mountain; 92 degrees in the Miramar area; 94 degrees in Julian; 95 degrees in Escondido; 101 degrees in Alpine; 102 degrees in Ramona; and 116 degrees in Borrego Springs, according to the NWS.
   
On Saturday, highs will range from 76 to 81 degrees at the beaches; 88 to 93 degrees in inland coastal areas; 91 to 96 degrees in the western valleys; 98 to 103 degrees near the foothills; 95 to 103 degrees in the mountains; and 113 to 118 degrees in the deserts.
   
Cooler conditions are expected to prevail early next week, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms that will increase the risk of dry lightning may possibly develop over the mountains, with the greatest potential Sunday.
   
The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
   
Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.

CLICK HERE for the 8 Day MicroClimate forecast.

SAN DIEGO WEB CAMS
WEATHER TWEETS
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.