Record breaking heat expected across San Diego County

CAZ048-060>062-065-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.EH.W.0002.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-Coachella Valley-
San Diego County Deserts-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Victorville,
Hesperia, Apple Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella,
Borrego Springs, Banning, and Desert Hot Springs
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* High Temperatures...Inland Empire: 105 to 110 degrees, locally
as high as 115. High deserts: 105 to 110 degrees. Low deserts:
110 to 120 degrees.
* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
$$
CAZ050-554-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.HT.Y.0003.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Diego County Valleys-Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, Poway, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange,
Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* High Temperatures...95 to 105 degrees, highest in interior
locations such as Ramona, Escondido, El Cajon, and Alpine in San
Diego County and Yorba Linda and Fullerton in Orange County.
* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.
&&
$$
CAZ055>058-072100-
/O.CON.KSGX.HT.Y.0003.170707T1800Z-170709T0400Z/
San Bernardino County Mountains-Riverside County Mountains-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead,
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian, and Pine Valley
525 AM PDT Fri Jul 7 2017
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* High Temperatures...95 to 100 degrees.
* Locations...Mountains below 5500 ft.
* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.
&&
$$