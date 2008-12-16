Saturday temperatures fall short of blistering expectations

Weather Update: July 8, 2017 (5:55 p.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A summer heat wave that was expected to peak Saturday instead saw temperatures at or below what they were Friday, when several cities across the county experienced record-high temperatures.

A southerly surge of humid air at the coast and in the desert was the main force that helped halt the rising mercury, meteorologists said. But thermometers across the county still saw several areas hitting triple digits, including in Ocotillo Wells, where the temperature was 110 degrees and rising at 4:30 p.m. Borrego Springs also hit its high for the day later than expected, topping out at 112 degrees at 4:30 p.m.

Despite the temperatures not reaching what they were expected, an excessive heat warning for the deserts was still in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, with a less severe heat advisory for the mountains and valleys running concurrently.

The humid air meant some areas saw their hottest temperatures in the morning before the surge helped halt the expected hot weather. Scattered thunderstorms and rain also helped bring temperatures down in some areas like Warner Springs, where Cal Fire reported rain and several lighting strikes.

The afternoon saw highs of 103 degrees in Alpine and Campo, 101 in Ramona and Valley Center, 97 in Fallbrook and Santee, 95 in Escondido and at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, 90 in La Mesa and 89 in Torrey Pines.

Cooler temperatures prevailed in the City of San Diego and along the coast, with highs of 80 in Carlsbad, 79 in Oceanside, 78 in Chula Vista and La Jolla, 77 in National City, 76 at Lindbergh Field and Imperial Beach and 74 in Solana Beach.

The cooling trend is expected to continue Sunday and into early next week.

Excellent reminder from NOAA. Please use caution in hot temps. Hydrate, use sunscreen & don't leave kids or pets in your car! pic.twitter.com/KiyZBlMywQ — SDFD (@SDFD) June 18, 2017

CLICK HERE for the 8 Day MicroClimate forecast.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

RELATED STORIES: