Slight warming trend expected for San Diego County

Weather Update: Monday, January 22, 2018 (7:00 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Following rain and snow Friday evening and a weekend of cooler weather across San Diego County, a slight warming trend is expected to begin Monday and continue through at least the middle of the week.

On Thursday, another low-pressure system is forecast to move back over Southern California, bringing with it cooler temperatures.

But from Monday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be cold in the mornings with frost possible in some areas, and then much warmer later each day.

Coastal areas will be in the 60s and low 70s this week. Inland areas will peak in the high 70s.

The mountains will be in the 50s and 60s; and the desert regions can expect high 60s to mid 70s.

Apart from some light rain possible to end the workweek, the rest of #January is looking bleak for significant precipitation in the Southwest / Here is the outlook for the end of the month / #cawx #sandiegowx #sandiego pic.twitter.com/tp8WMVFdIG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 21, 2018