Warm and dry weather across San Diego County

Weather Update: Tuesday, January 23, 2018 (8:00 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Warm and dry weather will continue Tuesday across San Diego County as a high-pressure system moves west toward Southern California from the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah.

That high-pressure system is creating Santa Ana winds in San Diego County's mountains and foothills that could produce wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour through Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather will accompany a low-pressure system that's expected on Thursday, but the weather will warm back up over the weekend and into early next week.

Coastal areas will be in the 60s and low 70s this week. Inland areas will peak in the high 70s.

The mountains will be in the 50s and 60s; and the desert regions can expect high 60s to mid 70s.

CLICK HERE for the 8 Day MicroClimate forecast.

Easterly winds are gusting near the coastal mountain slopes and foothills this morning. Check out the graphic for gusts at 750 AM, and click this link to see current conditions. #cawx https://t.co/QYnIRy7l4Q pic.twitter.com/nwY1nRrnnf — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 23, 2018