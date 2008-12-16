Warm and dry weather across San Diego County

CAZ048-050-055>058-065-554-232230-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
San Diego County Valleys-San Bernardino County Mountains-
Riverside County Mountains-Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
San Diego County Mountains-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Fontana, Julian, Pine Valley, and Banning
340 AM PST Tue Jan 23 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Wind
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* Winds...Areas of east to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 55 mph.
* Timing...Winds are expected to be strongest through this
afternoon...and again for late tonight through mid morning
Wednesday.
* Location...Near coastal foothills of the mountains and below
passes and canyons.
* Impacts...Hazardous driving conditions for high-profile
vehicles. Watch for broken tree limbs and downed palm fronds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
