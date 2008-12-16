Warmer temps expected across San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Warnings

excessive heat
San Diego County Deserts, CA

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-Coachella Valley-
San Diego County Deserts-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Victorville,
Hesperia, Apple Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella,
Borrego Springs, Banning, and Desert Hot Springs
236 AM PDT Thu Jul 6 2017

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an Excessive
Heat Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT
Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* High Temperatures...Inland Empire: 105 to 110 degrees, locally
as high as 115. High deserts: 105 to 110 degrees. Low deserts:
110 to 120 degrees.

* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...
and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Advisories

heat
San Diego County Valleys, CA

San Diego County Valleys-
Including the city of Escondido
236 AM PDT Thu Jul 6 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Heat
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT
Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* High Temperatures...95 to 102 degrees, highest in interior
locations such as Ramona, Escondido, El Cajon, and Alpine.

* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, CA

San Bernardino County Mountains-Riverside County Mountains-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead,
Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian, and Pine Valley
236 AM PDT Thu Jul 6 2017

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Heat
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 9 PM PDT
Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* High Temperatures...95 to 100 degrees.

* Locations...Mountains below 5500 ft.

* Impacts...Those working or spending time outdoors, the
elderly, children, and those unaccustomed to excessive heat
will be most susceptible to dangerous heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected which will create a situation in which heat illnesses
are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-
conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on
relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Warmer temps expected across San Diego County

Video Report By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

Weather Update: July 6, 2017 (6:55 a.m.)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.
   
A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the deserts is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Friday morning and extend until 9 p.m. Saturday. A less severe heat advisory for the mountains and valleys will run concurrently.
   
"Strengthening high pressure aloft over the Desert Southwest will bring hot weather inland Friday and Saturday,'' according to the weather service.
   
High temperatures in the forecast for inland coastal areas are 82 to 87 degrees today, 86 to 91 degrees Friday and 88 to 93 degrees Saturday. Highs of 86 to 91 degrees in the western valleys and  93 to 98 degrees near the foothills today will rise respectively to 90 to 95 degrees and 97 to 102 degrees Friday and to 92 to 97 degrees and 98 to 103 degrees Saturday.
   
Predicted highs for the mountains are 91 to 99 degrees today, and 94 to 102 degrees both Friday and Saturday. In the deserts, highs of 109 to 114 are expected today, and high temperatures will range from 113 to 118 degrees both Friday and Saturday.
   
In the mountains, the heat and isolated thunderstorms will also increase the risk of dry lightning, which can spark wildfires.
   
"Hot and dry conditions near the surface accompanied by gusty southwest to west winds on the desert mountain slopes each afternoon and evening will increase fire weather concerns, especially on Friday and Saturday,'' according to the weather service,
   
The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
   
Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.

