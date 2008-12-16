Arrest Made in Murders of 2 Teens in Valencia

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of two high school students in Valencia. Derelle Oliver, 18, of Rolando, has been booked into county jail.

Detectives announced the arrest around 8 p.m. Monday. Oliver faces two counts of murder in the deaths of Michael Taylor, 15, and Monique Palmer, 17. Both were gunned down for no apparent reason at a party in Valencia earlier this month.

Taylor was a rising football star at Point Loma High School, while Palmer was a senior at Lincoln High and was a leader in the fight against gang violence.

Investigators said the accused killer is a gang member, but the victims were not members of any gang.