Clairemont Apartments Flooded By Toppled Hydrant

A broken fire hydrant flooded more than a dozen apartments in Clairemont Mesa today, prompting evacuations and cutting off water service in the area, authorities said.

A truck hit the fireplug and sheared it off its base in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Balboa Arms Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The accident sent a geyser of water about 15 feet into the air, and the deluge soon inundated about 15 nearby apartments, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

The crash broke a valve on the hydrant, preventing utility crews from shutting off the overflow at the source. The flooding continued for nearly 2 1/2 hours, until the water supply was shut off, Luque said. No one was injured, he said.