2nd Round Of Showers & Thunderstorms To Hit San Diego

2nd Round Of Showers & Thunderstorms To Hit San Diego

San Diego is getting a little relief from the wet weather today, but don't be fooled. This storm is packing a serious one-two punch. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep through tonight. The first round of the storm left the San Diego River overflowing in Mission Valley, and other areas flooded.
