Preliminary Hearing In Hammer Murder Case

Testimony continues Wednesday in the preliminary hearing for the Scripps Ranch teenager accused of killing her adoptive mother with a claw hammer.

Tuesday, 15-year-old Heather D'Aoust's adoptive father told the judge what life at home was like with the troubled teen. He said she has a split personality and needs help.

James D'Aoust went on to describe what happened when Heather allegedly killed his wife.

"I said: you couldn't have killed mom. She said: I did kill mom. Um and then she said I want you to kill me, and I said I can't kill you. She says yes you can."

At the end of the hearing, a judge will decide if there's enough evidence to try the teen as an adult for murder and assault.