Second Victim In Kidnap For Prostitution Case

Prosecutors say they've found a second victim in the case of an El Cajon teen who was kidnapped to be forced into prostitution.

Four suspects are already facing charges of human trafficking, robbery, sexual battery and pimping in this case.

Prosecutors say they will file the new charges against the four later Wednesday.

