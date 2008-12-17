UCSD Medical Center Saves Little Girl's Hand

A nine-year-old Ramona Girl is recovering from a horrible dune buggy crash. It happened Thanksgiving weekend near Ocotillo Wells. News 8's Jeff Zevely shows the amazing science doctors used to save her severed hand.

A nighttime dune buggy rollover accident left Kayley Glotfelty with a crushed and severed hand.

"I looked over at my hand and it just looked so freaky," Kaley said.

Kaley's mom Nicole says her daughter's hand was dangling by bits of skin and tendons. Doctors in the desert recommended amputation.

"That was hard," Nicole said. "It was hard because she plays the flute and she plays softball."

Kaley was sent to UCSD Medical Center, where after marathon surgery, her fingers started to move.

"It was joyful. I mean it was a time of some tears flowing and amazement," Kaley's father Mike Glotfelty said.

Kaley's surgeon, Dr. Reid Abrams, took a hand that went without blood for seven hours and made it work again. Doctor Abrams says teams of nurses and doctors worked around the clock to save her hand.

"It feels great obviously, it's why I do this. I do it to improve on people's lives," Dr. Abrams said.

Kaley's next surgery will take tissue from inside her stomach to cover her wrist and hand.

"If she would have gone anywhere else I don't think that we would have had the opportunity to have her hand even be saved," Nicole said.

"I think that I'm going to make a full recovery and that I'm going to go back to everything I did," Kaley said.

Now Kaley just needs to get some rest. The stuffed animals, the cards, the balloons and the flowers all keep pouring in, with up to 20 visitors a day.