Rescuers Reach Drowning Horses In Nick Of Time

The rain-swollen Tijuana River overflowed its banks just north of the U.S.-Mexico border today, leaving people and horses trapped in trash-laden stormwater until emergency crews came to their rescue.

The waterway out of Baja California began inundating the surrounding swampy valley in the far-southern reaches of San Diego shortly before noon, according to police and fire department officials.

The San Diego Lifeguard Service's Swiftwater Rescue Team launched several boats into the floods and helped about 20 people to safety, lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum said.

Medics treated several of the victims for symptoms of hypothermia, according to Lerum. No other injuries were reported.

Lifeguards and firefighters also assisted ranchers with stables in the area get a number of horses, including some stallions, to dry land, Lerum said.

San Diego police officers closed stretches of several roads in the river valley, including Hollister Street, SDPD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The Tijuana River flows into the U.S. just west of the San Ysidro border crossing station, and frequently carries trash, sewage and debris out of Mexico, across a flood plain in San Diego, and out to sea south of Imperial Beach. The river is contained in a large concrete flood channel in the city of Tijuana.



