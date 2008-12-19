Police: Man Broke Into Paris Hilton's Home

Los Angeles police say they are investigating a burglary at a home owned by socialite Paris Hilton.

Los Angeles Police Officer Julianne Sohn says the break-in occurred around 5 a.m. Friday at a home in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. Sohn says detectives report that a man wearing a hooded sweat shirt broke into the home and ransacked Hilton's bedroom.

Hilton was not at home at the time.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation continues.