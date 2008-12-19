No Charges For Garrett In Incident With Paparazzo

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors say Brad Garrett was provoked into pushing a paparazzo and charges won't be pressed. The Emmy-winning actor was shown pushing a man with a video camera and challenging him to a fight in a video posted last month on celebrity gossip site TMZ.com. The photographer claimed Garrett broke his camera, but continued to hold it up as if he was still shooting.

The confrontation occurred outside a restaurant in West Hollywood. The former "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor, who more recently starred in the Fox sitcom "'Til Death," was not arrested.

A charge evaluation report released Friday by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office says the paparazzo used "hostile and derogatory language" to try to provoke a violent outburst.

The report states that the 48-year-old Garrett pushing the photographer amounted to minimal contact and "the interests of justice" do not support pursuing a misdemeanor battery charge.