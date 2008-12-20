Winter Weather Causes Delays at Lindbergh Field - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Winter Weather Causes Delays at Lindbergh Field

Winter weather in the Midwest and Northeast United States is causing delays at Lindbergh Field.

By Friday night, at least 27 flights were delayed or canceled at the airport. The terminals were packed, but the delays didn't seem to dampen the holiday spirit of all the travelers.

Officials say the best advice to minimize stress is to call the airline before you leave for the airport.

