Small Plane Crash Kills Two Near Warner Springs

The FAA reported that two people died Saturay when their small airplane crashed in rural hills in northeast San Diego County.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza went down around 1:30 p.m. off Highway 79 near Oak Grove, just south of the Riverside County town of Aguanga, said Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash site was north of Palomar Mountain and about 55 miles northeast of San Diego.

The plane was registered in Las Vegas, but it wasn't known if the owner was aboard, or where the plane had taken off from, Gregor said.

The weather was clear, but windy conditions in the mountains during the winter often present hazards for pilots of small planes.

