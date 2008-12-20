Holiday Rush, Bad Weather Mean Long Lines at Airports - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday Rush, Bad Weather Mean Long Lines at Airports

With only five days to go before Christmas, holiday travelers are crowding Lindbergh Field and other airports around the country.

Lindbergh Field reported only a handful of flight delays, due mostly to winter storms in the East and Midwest.

With lines snaking through the airport, some travelers recommend arriving three hours or more before your flight. And, to save time, carry on luggage instead of checking bags.

