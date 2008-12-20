Remains Found May Be of Man Missing Since September

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said that human remains found Saturday could be those of a man who has been missing since September.

A vehicle registered to the man was spotted by a helicopter nine days ago near the 28000 block of Lawrence Welk Court, Sgt. James Bovet said.

The remains were found by Search and Rescue personnel and homicide detectives close to where the vehicle was found, Bovet said.

Homicide investigators have been on the case since shortly after the man was reported missing, but it appears that foul play was not involved in the death, he said.

