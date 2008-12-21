Gas Prices Rise Again; Still $1.50 less than Last Year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas Prices Rise Again; Still $1.50 less than Last Year

Gas prices are on the rise again in San Diego.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose two cents to $1.76. It is the fifth straight day that gas prices have risen.

The 91-day streak of declining gas prices ended Tuesday. However, San Diegans are still paying $1.53 less per gallon than at the same time last year.

