San Diego Rescue Mission Serves Up Good Will for the Holidays

The San Diego Rescue Mission showed the true spirit of the season by serving holiday meals to more than 1,300 homeless San Diegans.

Volunteers served up hot meals and gave away personal care items Saturday afternoon. There was also live entertainment, caroling and toys for the children.

A spokesman for the Rescue Mission said the nation's struggling economy is causing a surge in homelessness.

The annual banquet has been feeding San Diego's homeless population for more than 50 years.

